Tyrick Mitchell would be open to Manchester United move, Liverpool also keen

Tyrick Mitchell would be open to joining a bigger team should a club like Manchester United come in with an approach.

Tyrick Mitchell’s future could become a source of concern for Crystal Palace, as the left-back has entered the final year of his deal at the club. According to a report by Football Insider, the 27-year-old wide man may be open to a bigger switch, especially if a club like Manchester United come knocking with an approach, while Liverpool are also being linked.

The left-back has entered the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, and the 27-year-old may consider a switch to a bigger club, especially one competing in the UEFA Champions League. According to the report, Mitchell would be tempted by an approach from either Manchester United or Liverpool, with both clubs linked to the Palace defender.

Manchester United ended the summer transfer window without signing a recognised left-back, despite prioritising the position. The club sought cover or competition for Luke Shaw, but the England international remains the primary option, backed by Patrick Dorgu. Having pursued Lewis Hall without success, the Red Devils continue to retain an interest despite the Newcastle United star’s recent contract renewal.

Manchester United are not alone in the race, with Liverpool also pursuing the Crystal Palace defender. Andoni Iraola is reportedly seeking left-back reinforcement, raising the competition for Mitchell’s signature. With his contract expiring next summer, a move for a nominal fee is plausible ahead of January or the summer market.

What next for Tyrick Mitchell?

Crystal Palace value Mitchell highly; the left-back has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since breaking through the youth ranks. The club are reportedly working to extend his deal, but interest from Manchester United and Liverpool could complicate negotiations for the Eagles. Mitchell has made over 250 appearances for Palace, underscoring his status as a veteran left-back in the squad.

Mitchell could reportedly be open to joining Manchester United, as he views the opportunity to play for a Champions League side as enticing enough for his career. Liverpool could also consider themselves a major suitor, given that they too are regulars in the Champions League, making the race even more intriguing.

Mitchell could view a move to either club as a career progression opportunity, given their regular Champions League participation. Liverpool’s profile as a European heavyweight, combined with Manchester United’s stature, may prove attractive to a player entering the prime years of his career. But with his contract expiring next summer, the race remains live.