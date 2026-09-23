Chelsea yet to give up on signing Gabriel Bontempo

Chelsea will look to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfield prospect Gabriel Bontempo from Santos next year.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Bolavip, the in-form Gabriel Bontempo is “expected to be a target for several European clubs in the next transfer window”. One of those prospective suitors will be Chelsea, with the West London club yet to give up on securing his services after showing interest in him earlier this year.

Per All Thing Brazil, as relayed by Bolavip, Bontempo is being “closely watched” by Chelsea’s scouts. The report adds that there is an expectation that Santos will receive several offers for the young midfielder in the January transfer window, though there is no indication of a price tag.

Who is Gabriel Bontempo?

Gabriel Bontempo has emerged as a promising midfielder in his homeland. Since breaking into Santos’ first team at the onset of 2025, Bontempo has made significant progress, a timely emergence given Brazil’s midfield options. With nearly 100 appearances already to his name, the midfielder has established himself as a senior option.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a productive midfielder this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 44 outings. The Brazilian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with a move to Europe on the cards soon.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Gabriel Bontempo has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest underscores Chelsea’s midfield depth concerns despite summer signings. While Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2026/27 season, Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City has created a void in the midfield unit.

Romeo Lavia has shown promise early this season, but fitness concerns persist. With depth now limited, Bontempo’s productivity offers Chelsea a way to replace Fernandez’s output while retaining midfield solidity. A young, elite midfield prospect would provide both a short-term solution and a long-term building block, aligning with Chelsea’s recruitment outlook of securing the brightest young South American prospects.

Pursuing Bontempo also aligns with Chelsea’s strategy of recruiting top South American prospects, with Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian arriving in West London in recent years. With Chelsea’s scouts regularly tracking Bontempo this season, a formal approach in January appears likely.