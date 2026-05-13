Chelsea keeping tabs on Gabriel Bontempo

Chelsea is interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Bontempo at the end of the season.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), they are preparing a summer offer for him, and the 21-year-old could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition.

He is a first midfielder who can operate in central midfield, as an attacking midfielder, and on the flanks. He will add control, composure, and creativity to the team. He has been an important player for Santos, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the Blues.

The player has registered five goals and two assists in our competitions this season. Chelsea could use a creative midfielder like him, and he has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has been linked with an exit this summer, and the Brazilian could be a replacement.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the technically gifted midfielder. Chelsea is among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level and fight for trophies.

Can Chelsea get the deal done for Bontempo?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

According to Bolavip, Chelsea scouts have been monitoring the 21-year-old extensively, and they could submit a formal offer in the summer. Santos is facing financial difficulties, and they could consider cashing in at the right price.

They are one of the world’s well-known clubs, and they have the resources to get the deal done. Convincing the youngster to join will not be difficult for them either. They have invested in multiple young talents from South America in the recent windows, and the Brazilian will be to complete the move in the summer.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need quality players at their disposal.

Meanwhile, they will need to bring in a reliable manager as well. They are yet to replace Liam Rosenior after sacking him. They have been linked to multiple managers, including Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola. Appointing the right manager could help them attract quality players in the summer.