Newcastle United working on signing young centre-back, right winger in 2027

Newcastle United are putting in the work to sign a young centre-back and a right winger next year.

Newcastle United are targeting a young centre-back and right winger in their 2027 recruitment push, according to a report by The i Paper. The focus is on strengthening two positions that are likely to become key as the squad evolves over the coming seasons.

Why Newcastle want to focus on these two positions

Centre-back is a priority for Newcastle United, who currently have only four senior options in the position. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 34 and have entered the final year of their contracts, leaving the club facing an important decision over their futures.

Newcastle United could still look to extend Burn’s deal, with Schar also up for renewal. However, bringing in a younger centre-back would allow the club to gradually develop long-term replacements.

The Magpies are also looking to add another option on the right side of their attack. They pushed hard to keep Jacob Murphy for another season, but the 31-year-old is now in the final year of his contract and could leave next summer.

Murphy remains a useful squad player, but Newcastle United need greater competition for Anthony Elanga. A younger and higher-quality right winger could provide another option while also giving the club a potential long-term successor to Murphy.

The recruitment plans come as Matthias Jaissle continues to settle into life as Newcastle manager. The German has made a promising start to his time at St. James’ Park, winning four, drawing two and losing one of his first seven matches in charge.

Jaissle inherited a squad that still contains plenty of young talent despite several high-profile departures. However, Newcastle believe further additions will be needed if they are to continue developing the team and provide the manager with enough depth.

The Magpies are not necessarily expected to complete either deal immediately, but early work on their targets could put them in a stronger position when the time comes to make formal approaches. For now, Newcastle are focused on developing Jaissle’s squad while preparing for the next stage of their long-term rebuild.