Liverpool retain interest in Givairo Read, tracking his progress as Arsenal, Manchester City also chase him

Liverpool remain interested in acquiring the services of Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read amid interest from rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are tracking Givairo Read after the Feyenoord right-back’s impressive start to the season, but they face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City for the Dutch youngster.

Read has been one of the standout performers during Feyenoord’s unbeaten start to the Eredivisie campaign, registering five assists in seven league appearances. The 20-year-old came close to moving to England during the last transfer window, but things didn’t quite work out.

Liverpool were among the clubs monitoring Read at the time, while Arsenal and Manchester City were also keeping tabs on his situation. All three have continued to follow his progress and have been encouraged by his performances during the opening weeks of the new campaign.

The Reds’ interest is particularly understandable given the uncertainty surrounding their right-back position. Jeremie Frimpong has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield, prompting Andoni Iraola to use Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo at right-back.

Araujo has impressed in the role, but as a natural centre-back, he cannot be a long-term fix. Liverpool may need to add depth at right-back, where Read offers both immediate competition and long-term upside. His attacking output appeals to Iraola, who demands full-backs to drive Liverpool’s offence.

Read’s versatility and attacking numbers make him an attractive option, although any potential January move will depend on whether Liverpool or one of their rivals decides to turn their scouting work into a formal approach.

Liverpool could face stiff competition for Read

Manchester City and Arsenal have also identified Read as a potential target. Enzo Maresca has several options at right-back, but the club have yet to find a completely convincing long-term replacement for Kyle Walker since the England international’s departure.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their options on the right side of defence as uncertainty continues around Ben White’s future. Read’s age means he could provide both immediate competition and a longer-term solution.

The Dutch defender now has another opportunity to impress on the international stage after being named in the Netherlands Under-21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.