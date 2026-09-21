Dominic Calvert-Lewin wants Leeds United stay amid Manchester United suggestions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has no plans to move away from Leeds despite recent rumours linking him to Manchester United.

According to a report by Football Insider, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has no intention of leaving Leeds United any time soon, which could open up a world of possibilities for the club and the player. The in-form striker was recently linked with a potential move to Manchester United amid plenty being said in the media by a pundit, but neither the club nor the player intends to part ways.

Leeds United have a big decision on their hands over the future of in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The forward joined the club on a free transfer last summer after a few productive years with Everton, and hit the ground running with 14 Premier League goals last season to help Daniel Farke achieve a respectable mid-table finish in the league.

However, he only signed a three-year deal back in 2025, which means his current agreement lasts until 2028. Michael Owen made some comments about Manchester United signing Calvert-Lewin, which caused a bit of a furore in the media as Leeds United were left unhappy by his words.

The reports have since linked Manchester United with a future move for the Leeds United attacker, though Farke’s side have no interest in parting ways with Calvert-Lewin as things stand, according to reports. Hence, there is the matter of resolving his long-term future, which could lead to a contentious situation should he enter the final year of his deal next summer.

Calvert-Lewin keen on Leeds stay

Calvert-Lewin has made a solid start to the new season, scoring three goals in five Premier League games so far, and his form has earned him a call-up to the England camp for the international break. While he could be tempted by the prospect of joining a big team like Manchester United, the Leeds United key star is not keen on a switch just yet.

In fact, he is satisfied with life at Leeds and will want to keep shining for the club moving forward and help the team achieve far better results. Hence, there might be a question of how the club respond to his stance and whether they offer him a new deal in the process.

Given his form and importance to Farke’s side, he may deserve a new deal in the coming period, especially if he continues his scoring streak. While clubs like Manchester United will continue to keep tabs if they are serious about the striker, at the moment, the forward is not indicating a desire to move on from Elland Road.