Arsenal considering Maximilian Beier move

Arsenal are plotting a raid on Borussia Dortmund for the services of German attacking sensation Maximilian Beier.

Arsenal are tracking Maximilian Beier as a potential attacking option, eyeing the Borussia Dortmund forward as an alternative to their protracted pursuit of Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid forward who favours an eventual move to Barcelona.

With the Alvarez deal complicated, Arsenal scouts have focused on Beier. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the North London club’s scouts have been impressed by the Germany international over the past 12 months and have been conducting extensive work on potential attacking targets.

Arsenal’s close monitoring of Borussia Dortmund was also encouraged by Ethan Nwaneri’s loan arrival at the Bundesliga club during the summer; the Gunners’ scouts have used opportunities to watch Beier at close quarters.

Why do Arsenal need someone like Beier?

The 23-year-old is primarily a centre-forward but can also operate on either flank or as a No.10. His tactical flexibility is a key attraction for Arteta, and his dual-threat profile directly addresses Arsenal’s need for depth in both wide and central roles following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis, but a versatile forward capable of competing with Viktor Gyokeres for the central striker role remains a priority. That is where Maximilian Beier comes into the picture.

The German international joined Borussia Dortmund from Hoffenheim in 2024, with the Bundesliga club paying around €30 million for a player who was already regarded as one of Europe’s promising young forwards. Since moving to Borussia Dortmund, Beier has registered 21 goals and 19 assists, further enhancing his reputation as an intelligent and adaptable attacker.

Arsenal’s scouts believe his qualities could translate well to the Premier League. His intelligent movement and space-finding echo Kai Havertz’s style; both players favour positional intelligence over traditional centre-forward physicality.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also monitored Beier during the summer, and if they return for his signature, things could get interesting. For now, the Gunners will have to fork out a significant fee if they are to convince Borussia Dortmund to part ways with one of their most valuable and high-potential talents.