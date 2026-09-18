Chelsea ready to pay €80 million to sign Nico Williams

Chelsea will look to sign 24-year-old Spanish international Nico Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Club in a deal worth €80 million next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in Nico Williams. The two Premier League clubs, like Chelsea, are also willing to break the bank to sign the Spaniard, though his contract with Athletic Club is believed to have a release clause worth €90 million.

Nico Williams and his senior career so far

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at Athletic Club. Born in Pamplona, the 24-year-old began his youth career at CA Osasuna before graduating from the Athletic Club’s academy a few years ago. However, he has been inconsistent since a career-making UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Williams recovered some form in the recently-concluded campaign, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, and he has scored once in five La Liga outings this term. The Spanish winger’s stock remains high, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

A man in demand

The UEFA Euro 2024 winner has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The Gunners remain in the market for a left-sided winger, as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard departed from the Emirates in the summer. So, with Christos Tzolis, Williams is a viable target, as he can provide a pacy outlet, compared to the Greek winger’s wiliness.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s long-term interest in Nico Williams makes sense. While Xabi Alonso’s system does not utilise a winger, the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner can play as an effective left wing-back due to his recovery pace and tendency to make defensive contributions out of possession.

Manchester United also showed interest earlier this year, and the Red Devils are eager to bolster their squad by having two quality options for each position. So, they need a new left winger who can be an alternative to Marcus Rashford, with Matheus Cunha increasingly utilised in a central role this season.