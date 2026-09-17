Melvin Gomes snubbing Chelsea for AS Monaco stay

AS Monaco defensive sensation Melvin Gomes is all set to turn down the opportunity to join Premier League giants Chelsea.

Melvin Gomes will sign a three-year professional contract with AS Monaco this week, ending Chelsea’s pursuit of the 18-year-old defender, according to a report from French outlet L’Equipe.

The move reflects AS Monaco’s strategy of retaining academy talent and signals Gomes’s confidence in a senior development pathway within the French club. The Marseille-born defender joined Monaco’s academy in the summer of 2023 and has since emerged as an important player within the club’s Elite group.

He is also part of the France Under-19 setup, highlighting his growing reputation at international level. Standing at more than 1.90 metres tall, Gomes has the physical profile to develop into a commanding defender. He is capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back, offering tactical flexibility as he develops.

The young Frenchman’s performances for both AS Monaco and France at the youth level have already attracted considerable attention in the market, with Gomes regarded as a player possessing very high potential.

Why staying at AS Monaco might be right

Chelsea’s interest reflects their strategy of identifying high-potential players at youth level for long-term development. However, Gomes has elected to remain in familiar surroundings.

Staying at AS Monaco allows him to play regular youth football while building towards senior involvement, a pathway that might have been obscured at Chelsea’s more competitive environment, where several established defenders and other young prospects already compete for opportunities. Additionally, Chelsea may have had to repair their relations with Monaco after the collapse of the Lamine Camara move in the summer.

The new contract represents an important step in Gomes’s development and gives Monaco the chance to retain one of their most promising academy products. The deal keeps Gomes at the Ligue 1 club until 2029, providing the club with a long-term foundation for a player they signed to their academy in summer 2023.

Having done wonders at the youth level, the teenager will be hoping he can break into the first team and make his senior debut in the 2026/27 season. The new deal does suggest that Monaco have him as an important part of their plans, which means first-team football might just be around the corner.