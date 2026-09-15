Newcastle United considering €60 million move for Luka Sucic

Newcastle United will look to sign 24-year-old Croatian international Luka Sucic from La Liga club Real Sociedad next year.

According to a report by AS via Sport Witness, Luka Sucic is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer windows in 2027, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Real Sociedad star.

Per AS, Newcastle United are mulling over triggering the €60 million release clause in Sucic’s contract with Real Sociedad. That takes the decision out of the Basque club’s hands, provided the Tyneside outfit can secure an agreement on personal terms with the Croat.

Luka Sucic and his time in La Liga so far

Luka Sucic has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in La Liga since joining Real Sociedad from Red Bull Salzburg in August 2024. The 24-year-old arrived at the Reale Arena with an impressive reputation, and he has been a standout performer during an inconsistent run for La Real.

Though Real Sociedad sit 12th in La Liga with two wins in six, Sucic has been a standout, scoring two goals in six La Liga appearances thus far. The Croatian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Luka Sucic has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Magpies need more cover in the advanced areas of their midfield. Newcastle have already bolstered their central midfield with summer signings Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba alongside Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley.

However, with Sucic excelling as an attacking midfielder and even playing as a striker this season, he has emerged as a priority target, as Joe Willock’s long-term future is uncertain after his links with Besiktas in the summer. While recent reports have claimed that Newcastle may offer a new contract to Willock, the club needs a top-notch alternative to the Englishman if Willock departs.

With Newcastle United ready to pay €60 million to sign the Croatian international from Real Sociedad, the next phase will be convincing Sucic to move to St. James’ Park. Securing personal-terms agreement will determine if a deal materialises.