Manchester United eyeing summer move for Eric Garcia

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Eric Garcia in a future transfer window, although any attempt to sign him could prove complicated on several levels.

Manchester United are eyeing Eric Garcia, per Spanish outlet Fichajes, in a bid to bolster their defensive depth. The Barcelona defender’s ability to play across the backline appeals to the Red Devils, who are reportedly preparing an offer to test the Catalan club’s resolve. Garcia’s ability to play as a centre-back, a right-back, and even a midfielder makes him an attractive target.

Eric Garcia is a key part of the Barcelona side, as his 51 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions last season, combined with his multiple-position capability, directly address Manchester United’s identified requirement for a versatile right-sided defender.

The Red Devils signed three midfielders in the summer window but neglected to reinforce their defence. Criticism surrounded United’s failure to sign a left-back, with the club entering the new season with Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as their left-back options.

In the short term, United are targeting a left-back in the January transfer window. In the longer term, they are also eyeing a versatile right-sided defender, with Garcia among their primary options—a role for which his contract until 2031 and current importance to Hansi Flick’s plans make him a demanding acquisition.

Manchester United to target Eric Garcia?

Garcia may not have cemented his place as a guaranteed starter every week, but the Spaniard remains an important part of Hansi Flick’s plans. Barcelona are reportedly expecting at least €50 million to €55 million for the versatile defender. Manchester United are said to be prepared to submit a bid worth around €50 million in a future transfer window as they look to test Barcelona’s resolve.

Several clubs have reportedly shown interest in Garcia, and the player may be open to returning to Manchester, where he previously played for Manchester City, if the Red Devils make a compelling offer.

However, Manchester United would find it difficult to sign him, as the player appears settled at Barcelona and signed a new contract only last year that runs until 2031. At the age of 25, Garcia still has a long-term future ahead of him, either in Catalonia or Manchester.

Other targets on Manchester United’s radar

Garcia is unlikely to be the only versatile right-sided defender on Manchester United’s shortlist. Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill and Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu offer similar profiles. Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring Kalulu, though his contract situation and club circumstances present obstacles similar to securing Garcia.