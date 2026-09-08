Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has at least three suitors from the Premier League, as Barcelona continue to value the Spanish international as a key part of their plans.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Eric Garcia is on the radar of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of future transfer windows, with five other clubs vying for his signature. Barcelona are in a position of power when it comes to the Spanish international, with the club continuing to value the defender highly and consider him a key part of their plans moving forward.

Premier League clubs did spend big to fortify their defensive and midfield setups, with clubs like Newcastle United and Tottenham particularly splashing the cash on new players. Spurs spent big on Mateus Fernandes and then on Sandro Tonali, while Roberto De Zerbi also invested heavily in new defenders in the market.

Newcastle United did sign Nico Gonzalez in the aftermath of the departures of Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, but they were modest when it came to signing defenders, with Amar Dedic arriving from Benfica. However, heading into future windows, the Magpies are expected to identify and sign new defenders, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia a player on their radar, as well as Tottenham’s.

Aston Villa are also interested in the 25-year-old Barcelona utility man, as Garcia represents an experienced option to have in the market. Unai Emery’s side had to leave it late before signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis following the departure of Ezri Konsa, though the Spanish manager could eye further reinforcements in future windows.

Eric Garcia key for Barcelona

Garcia is an interesting option to consider for those three English sides, given his ability to play as a centre-back, as a right-sided full-back and even in midfield. The arrival of Rodri in the summer may restrict his role as a midfielder, and even though the Spaniard logged nearly 3,000 minutes across all competitions last season, he could still be seen as a backup in different roles.

Yet, Barcelona continue to value Garcia as a key part of their plans, and at the end of 2025 they renewed his deal until 2031. The extension allows the Blaugrana plenty of power to dictate the versatile star’s future, meaning the Premier League suitors could be in for a disappointment if they end up chasing the defender.