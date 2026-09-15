Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Kaio Jorge

Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Cruzeiro, having closely monitored his progress at the club.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Bolavip, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, and Fiorentina are also interested in Kaio Jorge. While Milan and Benfica have already submitted enquiries for a deal, the other clubs are tracking the progress of the 24-year-old Cruzeiro striker.

Per Bolavip, Cruzeiro are “keeping a low profile” amid the brewing battle for Jorge’s signature. The report suggests that Raposa will aim to use the “recent contract renewal as leverage to shield itself from European interest and secure a high price” to sanction the player’s sale next year.

Kaio Jorge and his resurgence

Kaio Jorge has resurrected his fortunes since joining Cruzeiro from Juventus in July 2024. The 24-year-old striker was highly sought-after in the market when Juventus signed him from Santos over a decade ago. However, he could not make his mark at the Serie A club, and he needed to return to Brazil to land on his feet.

The Brazilian striker enjoyed an excellent 2025 campaign by amassing 21 goals and four assists in 33 Serie A outings. He has continued that form this term by scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Jorge’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Kaio Jorge has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Tammy Abraham’s long-term future remains uncertain after his links with several Premier League clubs in the summer. Even though the English striker did not leave the West Midlands club, he is a peripheral figure under Unai Emery.

So, Aston Villa can do with a striker who can compete with Nicolas Jackson for the central striker’s berth. Several candidates, including Christian Kofane, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Jorge also a viable target for the Birmingham-based outfit.

However, with AC Milan and Benfica firming up their interest by launching an enquiry, Aston Villa may have fallen behind in the battle for his signature. The Brazilian striker’s price is also unclear, and a deal can only materialise once talks proceed in a concerted manner.