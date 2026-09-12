Manchester City eyeing 2027 move for Paul Wanner

Manchester City are plotting a raid on PSV Eindhoven for their Austrian attacking sensation Paul Wanner.

Manchester City have identified PSV midfielder Paul Wanner as a potential target for 2027 as they look to add greater depth and versatility to their midfield, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Premier League giants are monitoring the Austrian international’s development in the Netherlands, with PSV Eindhoven understood to value the 20-year-old at between €45 million and €50 million. City are assessing the midfielder as they consider adding another option to their creative department in the coming transfer windows.

Paul Wanner joined PSV Eindhoven from Bayern Munich in August 2025 for €15 million and signed a contract that runs until June 2030. He played a part in their Eredivisie triumph last season with six goal contributions in 22 league outings.

The Austrian playmaker has made seven appearances so far this season and has bagged an assist, although his involvement has been inconsistent in recent weeks following the emergence of Noah Fernandez.

Despite his limited minutes at club level, Wanner remains highly regarded and was a starter for Austria at the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated by Spain in the round of 32.

Why are Manchester City interested in Wanner?

The 20-year-old attacker’s versatility is a key factor attracting Manchester City. He can operate as a number ten or play in a deeper central midfield role, giving him the ability to cover multiple positions in the centre of the park. He could even be deployed in attack if needed.

That flexibility could be particularly valuable to City’s squad, with the club’s technical staff looking for players capable of providing rotation options and allowing key first-team stars to be rested. While Phil Foden and the in-demand Rayan Cherki can both operate as number tens, Wanner’s ability to contribute from deeper positions would offer another dimension.

Wanner has already gained experience at senior international level after progressing through Germany’s youth setup before switching his allegiance to Austria. He has earned seven caps for the national team and continues to develop as an increasingly versatile midfielder.

Although Wanner started PSV Eindhoven’s recent 1-1 Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and remains an integral part of their plans, the Dutch club could reportedly consider selling him if an interested party meets the €50 million figure.

Manchester City will not accelerate the pursuit. Their scouts will continue monitoring Wanner during October and November, assessing his performances in both the Eredivisie and Champions League. The Premier League club will establish contact with Wanner’s representatives in early 2027 to determine his financial demands before deciding whether to approach PSV with a formal offer.