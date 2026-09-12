Liverpool ready to approve January loan exit for Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are increasingly likely to allow 28-year-old Italian international Federico Chiesa to depart from Anfield on loan in January.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, a return to Serie A appears to be on the cards for Federico Chiesa. Several Italian top-flight clubs have been enquiring for the 28-year-old Liverpool winger, with AS Roma, Atalanta, Bologna, and Inter Milan “likely to” be vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

How has Federico Chiesa fared at Liverpool so far?

Federico Chiesa has had to remain patient since joining Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth £10 million in August 2024. While the Italian international has been impressive at times over the last two years, he has barely started any matches for the Merseyside outfit, with regular game time eluding him throughout his spell at Anfield.

Chiesa would have been hopeful of turning things around at Anfield after scoring the match-winning goal against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 of the 2025/26 season. However, he could manage only 726 minutes of game time in 36 outings, chipping in with three goals and three assists; he is currently yet to make an appearance this season due to a back injury. Nonetheless, the player’s stock has remained high in recent transfer windows.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Reports from earlier this year suggested that AS Roma led the race to sign the former Juventus winger. With Stephan El Shaarawy departing as a free agent and Bryan Zaragoza returning to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell before moving to Espanyol, Roma lack attacking width and must prioritise a wide attacker in January.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa has been on Inter Milan’s radar for a long time. The Serie A champions require quality attacking depth in the final third. Chiesa represents a realistic option for the Nerazzurri, who need to strengthen their offensive options midway through the season after a sluggish start to the UEFA Champions League campaign.

As for Atalanta, Maurizio Sarri’s squad lacks wide attacking options. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jonathan Rowe are the only wide attackers available, with both players preferring to play on the left flank. Chiesa offers Atalanta a pressing option on the right wing to cover the void.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Chiesa could push for a January move away from Liverpool. With the Merseyside club ready to sanction a loan exit, a departure is increasingly likely to materialise. A Serie A return offers more consistent playing time, with his prospects at Anfield constrained.