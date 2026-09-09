Everton will only pursue Anthony Martial if Thierno Barry gets injured

Everton will only sign Anthony Martial if they suffer an injury scare that threatens to derail their attacking options moving ahead.

According to Football Insider, Everton are not showing urgency in their rumoured pursuit of Anthony Martial. The 1995-born former Manchester United star is available on the market as a free agent, and David Moyes will only consider a move if there are injuries to his frontline players, especially Thierno Barry.

Everton are in a bit of a problem when it comes to their attacking options in the centre-forward position. Having sold Beto to Fiorentina in a late-window deal, they were hopeful of signing Richarlison first, and following the Brazilian’s snub, the Toffees went after Folarin Balogun.

They had an agreement for Balogun, but following the scenes on deadline day, the striker reportedly decided against signing his deal with Everton. The American’s decision left David Moyes with one senior striker option in Thierno Barry, and he must find a way to utilise him until at least the January window.

Everton make Anthony Martial decision

In the aftermath of the deadline-day fiasco, reports stated Everton may not sign a free-agent striker in the coming period to rectify their issue. However, they appear to have softened their stance following reports of an enquiry for Anthony Martial. The 1995-born former Manchester United star is a free agent following his departure from Mexican side Monterrey after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Everton are not eager to sign Martial as an urgent option and will instead only make a move if they encounter injury issues in the coming period, especially to Barry. Should the Toffees suffer fitness problems in the coming weeks, they might reconsider the idea of signing Martial, but there are other teams keen on the attacker, including reports stating Roma’s interest in the Frenchman.

Valencia are also reportedly looking at Martial as a free-agent signing, which could put pressure on Everton to change their current stance on the striker. Moyes would prefer to wait until January to bring in the right profile, rather than show hastiness in signing a free agent, although the decision-making could change drastically if one of their forwards ends up suffering an injury.