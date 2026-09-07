Andoni Iraola plans for Cody Gakpo revealed after Bradley Barcola debut

Andoni Iraola is set to hand Cody Gakpo a central role on Liverpool’s right wing despite the late arrival of Bradley Barcola.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish coach is eager to test and utilise the Dutchman on the right flank as opposed to his customary position on the left, with the Netherlands international considered an important part of the team moving forward.

Cody Gakpo was close to leaving Liverpool in the summer amid links with Manchester City. Following reports of an agreement on personal terms with Enzo Maresca’s side, there was some criticism about Liverpool potentially selling one of their key stars to a direct rival, but the move never came to fruition. Liverpool rejected a late offer from Manchester City, and Gakpo eventually stayed at the club.

There have been questions over how Andoni Iraola fits the Netherlands international into the system, particularly following the two new signings on the left wing: Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola.

Cody Gakpo key for Liverpool?

Barcola is widely seen as the present and future of the left wing at Liverpool, and Iraola is likely to address this tactical challenge by deploying him there for the foreseeable future. Iraola, meanwhile, is ready to hand Gakpo a crucial role on the right side of the attack, a role in which he has thrived this season.

Gakpo has been among Liverpool’s standout performers so far this season. Liverpool have won one of three matches to date, yet Gakpo has delivered consistently on the right flank, proving that he can succeed in a right-wing role despite it not being his preferred position. Manchester City clearly needed someone to play on the left wing as well as cover Erling Haaland in the striker role, for which the 27-year-old did fit the bill.

Iraola has fluid options in his front line, as he can alternate Gakpo between the left and right wing if needed, depending on how Barcola performs and the opposition faced. Munoz, the Spanish winger, has adapted quickly to Iraola’s system, and his ability to play on both wings will provide tactical flexibility for Liverpool as they consolidate their attacking setup for the remainder of the season. Gakpo’s early-season form suggests Iraola’s right-wing experiment is already bearing fruit.