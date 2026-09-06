Valencia considering Bosman move for Anthony Martial

Valencia may look to sign 30-year-old former French international Anthony Martial in a Bosman move in the coming days.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Anthony Martial is the subject of interest from Valencia. Los Che will attempt to pursue a versatile attacker from the free-agent market after running out of time to sign a player from another club, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old former Manchester United forward.

Per Fichajes, Carlos Corberan is worried about squad depth for the attacking positions, forcing the Valencia head coach to look for an emergency solution from the market. Apart from Martial, Joselu, Mauro Icardi, and Andrea Belotti have also emerged on the Spanish club’s wishlist.

Anthony Martial and his situation

Anthony Martial has struggled for stability over the past half-decade. While the Frenchman enjoyed a memorable spell with Manchester United, amassing 90 goals and 54 assists in 317 appearances, his time since leaving the Premier League club as a free agent in July 2024 has been inconsistent, with the last few years of his stint with the Red Devils also brimming with struggles.

The 30-year-old had a decent record of nine goals and two assists in 24 outings for AEK Athens, but managed only 799 minutes of game time in 20 appearances during his stint with CF Monterrey. With the Mexican outfit releasing the former French international, he is searching for his next destination.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Anthony Martial with a return to the Premier League, with intermediaries offering him to Crystal Palace, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. However, that transfer has yet to materialise, leaving the former Manchester United attacker in a spot of bother over his next destination. Recent updates have also linked him with AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Valencia’s interest offers a solution, as Umar Sadiq’s long-term hamstring injury has left Carlos Corberan with Hugo Duro as the only striker in his squad. Additionally, Los Che lack depth on the flanks, with Corberan having only three recognised wingers in his squad.

Martial offers an immediate solution, as his free-agent status permits him to join outside the transfer window. The Frenchman also has previous experience of La Liga from his loan stint with Sevilla, which should enable him to hit the ground running if he joins Valencia. The move is now contingent on Los Che picking between the four options to cover for Umar Sadiq’s absence.