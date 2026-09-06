Barcelona considering €20 million move for Jeremy Monga

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering a €20 million move for Jeremy Monga, who only joined Manchester City in the summer.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Barcelona are considering a surprise move for Manchester City winger Jeremy Monga ahead of 2027. The talented teenager recently joined the Etihad Stadium and has since been loaned to Swansea City for the 2026/27 season to continue his development.

Jeremy Monga was a name discussed extensively during the summer transfer window due to significant interest in his signature. Several top Premier League clubs courted him at Leicester City, particularly given how he had developed into a regular first-team player at such a young age.

Arsenal were considered favourites to sign him for the majority of the summer window before Manchester City beat them to secure the attacker. Enzo Maresca’s side reportedly paid well above what the Gunners had in mind, paving the way for them to acquire one of the most exciting teenage wing prospects in the country.

Barcelona’s interest and development path

Despite the recent move to Manchester City, the report on Fichajes states that Barcelona are already interested in signing the winger. The Blaugrana were reportedly interested in him during his time at Leicester City and could monitor his progress during his loan spell at Swansea this season.

Should they see enough from the winger to be satisfied, the reigning La Liga champions could reportedly launch a €20 million bid to test Manchester City’s resolve. The interest appears to centre on building depth on the left-wing position, where Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer.

However, it remains unclear whether the Catalan giants are genuinely prepared to make an approach, as Manchester City are unlikely to entertain a sale so soon after investing significant resources in the teenager.

Manchester City’s long-term strategy

Manchester City have no pressing need to consider the 17-year-old English prospect’s future so soon after signing him in what appeared to be an intense race. The idea behind the signing is to develop Monga as a future first-team regular for the club.

The loan spell at Swansea City is intended to help him gain further experience, meaning that should Barcelona become serious and make an approach, Manchester City are far more likely to retain him for the long term than entertain a sale.