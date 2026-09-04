Everton contemplating Bosman move for Jamie Vardy

Everton may look to complete a bargain move for 39-year-old veteran English striker Jamie Vardy after failing to sign a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by The Sun, Jamie Vardy is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in recent months, and they have now set their sights on the 39-year-old free agent.

Jamie Vardy: An unlikely success story

Jamie Vardy established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League after enjoying his breakthrough at Leicester City in the 2014/15 season. The Englishman has enjoyed an unprecedented fairytale story, going from being a non-league player to winning the Premier League title with the Foxes.

The 39-year-old was a talismanic figure for Leicester City for over a decade, and he ended his stint with the Foxes as the club’s top scorer despite enduring a forgettable campaign that culminated in relegation from the Premier League. Nevertheless, Vardy’s legacy is indubitable after winning the title with Leicester City and lifting the Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season, having made 500 appearances while scoring 200 goals and providing 71 assists.

The player’s career then took him to Italy, and he spent the 2025/26 season with Cremonese. The veteran English striker chipped in with seven goals and three assists in 29 outings for the Italian club, though they, too, suffered relegation, albeit from Serie A. With Vardy now eager to embark on a new adventure before calling time on his career, a return to his homeland appears to be possible.

Premier League return on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Jamie Vardy represents a pragmatic but short-term option. The Toffees have been scouring the market for a striker, as they allowed Beto to return to Serie A by joining Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club intended to replace Beto with Folarin Balogun, reaching an agreement to sign the AS Monaco striker on deadline day. However, the move collapsed at the eleventh-hour, even though the USMNT international was at the Merseyside club’s training facilities.

Vardy has thus emerged as a viable target for Everton to complete an out-of-window move, as singing a free agent remains the only avenue for them. With Thierno Barry the only player in David Moyes’s squad, he must return to the market for a free agent, though recent reports have claimed that Everton may not pursue such an option.