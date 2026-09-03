Chelsea make move to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, deal ruled out

Chelsea may look to sign 35-year-old Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in a Bosman move in an out-of-window deal.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Chelsea’s search for a midfielder may not have ended with the culmination of the summer transfer window. The Blues, eager to bolster their midfield unit for the remainder of the 2026/27 season after failing to land Lamine Camara in a deadline-day deal.

Per Santi Aouna, the West London giants have established contact over an out-of-window deal with Wijnaldum. However, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the speculation, suggesting that his sources at Chelsea are “playing down all reports about the Dutch midfielder”.

Georginio Wijnaldum and his situation

Georginio Wijnaldum is preparing for perhaps the final adventure of his career after leaving Al-Ettifaq as a free agent. One of the most reliable midfielders of his generation, the 35-year-old has etched his name in Premier League folklore by helping Liverpool win the Premier League title after three decades in the 2019/20 season and winning other honours during his stint with the Merseyside club.

However, since leaving Liverpool, the Dutchman has experienced mixed fortunes. Wijnaldum struggled to make his mark after joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in July 2021, with a loan spell with AS Roma in the 2022/23 season also producing unsatisfactory results. However, the veteran midfielder was solid for Al-Ettifaq over the past three seasons and has now become a free agent.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Chelsea’s interest in Georginio Wijnaldum is surprising, but it reflects the West London club’s urgency for necessary midfield reinforcements. The Blues were worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future throughout the summer transfer window, and the Argentine international has joined Manchester City in a record deal this week.

Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia is still rebuilding fitness, leaving Valentin Barco as Chelsea’s only established alternative to Fernandez within the Chelsea squad. While Wijnaldum will not be a like-for-like replacement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, his defensive acumen and physical profile will allow Xabi Alonso to add some much-needed solidity to the midfield and let the attacking players play with freedom.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s priority towards the end of the summer transfer window was to sign Lamine Camara. While a deal with AS Monaco was agreed, the Ligue 1 outfit reneged on that in the final minutes of the window, leaving Chelsea frustrated. Wijnaldum thus emerged as an emergency option due to his free-agent status, though with Fabrizio Romano quashing the rumours, a deal is unlikely to materialise.