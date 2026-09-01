West Ham United in talks to sign Caglar Soyuncu

West Ham United are in talks with Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, who wants to leave Fenerbahce in this window.

West Ham United could consider a late move for former Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu ahead of the deadline. The Turkish defender is eager to leave Fenerbahce, as per Dominik Schneider, with talks between the Hammers and the player’s camp underway.

Caglar Soyuncu has had a busy career since leaving Leicester City on a free transfer in 2023 to join Atletico Madrid. The Turkish defender played 132 times for the Foxes, but his move to Madrid barely yielded any dividends.

At Atletico Madrid, he played only nine times across all competitions and was shipped off to Fenerbahce on a six-month loan spell in January 2024. He did join the Turkish giants on a permanent deal and has been a mainstay for the Istanbul side since.

However, as Dominik Schneider reports, Soyuncu is now eager to leave Fenerbahce in this window for a new challenge. The Turkish window remains open longer than the European one, although they could only sign players rather than sell them to European sides during this period. Hence, any idea of selling a player, in this case Soyuncu, should conclude within the time remaining in the European window.

West Ham in Soyuncu talks

West Ham United are now in talks with Soyuncu’s camp over a potential deal for the 30-year-old defender. Time is certainly of the essence in concluding any deal for the Fenerbahce man, as an agreement on personal terms seems like the first order of business for the Hammers.

Then they must proceed with agreeing on a fee with Fenerbahce, as Soyuncu is still contracted for another year with the Turkish giants. Given the duration of his deal with Fenerbahce, West Ham can potentially ponder a cut-price deal for the 30-year-old defender, although there are doubts whether they are prioritising a move for the former Leicester City man.

West Ham closing in on a defender

While Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to eager a new centre-back to the mix before the transfer deadline, they might not prioritise a move for Soyuncu. West Ham were reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest for Morato, and it appears the Brazilian is their top target.

As Fabrice Hawkins reported recently, Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join RC Lens, and the Hammers could prioritise a replacement. As things stand, they are closing in on a move for Morato, which does cast doubts about whether they will then pursue a move for Soyuncu.