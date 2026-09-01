Morato inching closing to joining West Ham United

West Ham United are closing in on a move for Nottingham Forest defender Morato ahead of the next few hours, as the defender is not interested in a move abroad.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are inching closer to signing Morato from Nottingham Forest on a potential loan deal. The 25-year-old Brazilian is currently out of favour at the Midlands club, which has paved the way for Oliver Glasner’s side to consider his departure in the final hours of the transfer window.

West Ham United are still in the market for a few more signings to strengthen their squad for the season in the Championship. The Hammers did manage to keep hold of a few notable names like Jarrod Bowen, but ended up losing key performers such as Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville during the summer window.

At the moment, Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to bolster his backline with a new centre-back as well as a left-back, and it appears he may have found a solution for the former. The Hammers had reportedly considered a late move for Morato from Nottingham Forest, and the move is now getting into the final stages.

Morato closing in on West Ham move

Morato has been a regular for Nottingham Forest since his move from Benfica in 2024, and before that he played five seasons for the Portuguese giants. Despite his relatively young age of 25 for a centre-back, the Brazilian has been garnering ample experience in the game, as his spell in the Premier League is what entices West Ham.

Forest recently signed Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP, and that may have pushed Morato out of the door. The 25-year-old South American also had Roma’s interest, as per the report, but it appears he is keen to remain in England and sign for the Hammers.

Moreover, West Ham have also allowed Jean-Clair Todibo to leave the club, with Fabrice Hawkins reporting a move to RC Lens. Hence, they need a defender as a replacement for the French star, as Morato might be a viable solution in the final stretch of the transfer window.

At the moment, talks with Forest are progressing well, with a conclusion well in sight for the Hammers. It remains to be seen whether there is a buy option or obligation attached to any agreement, as Forest currently do not need the Brazilian in their setup.