West Ham United eyeing late move for Morato

West Ham United are keen to explore a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian defender Morato, with the centre-back available for a move.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are eyeing a late-window move for Morato from Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at the City Ground, with the club open to moving him on; the Hammers are reportedly eyeing a loan agreement.

West Ham are set to make one or two more signings before the transfer deadline. Nuno Espirito Santo has been looking for ways to keep the levels of his squad intact following relegation from the Premier League, with the sole objective of returning to the Premier League at the first opportunity.

Having been unable to prevent the losses of Mateus Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Crysencio Summerville, the Hammers did manage to hold on to other key stars like Jarrod Bowen among others to maintain hope of an instant return to the top flight. However, come to the end of the transfer window, they are currently looking for a new centre-back, as a new name has been explored.

West Ham to make Morato move?

Nottingham Forest’s Morato is the reported target for West Ham ahead of the transfer deadline day. The Brazilian has been a regular for the Tricky Trees; however, the arrival of Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP may have reduced his usage in the team, as the club had been reportedly open to offers all summer.

West Ham are also expected to lose Jean-Clair Todibo, as Fabrice Hawkins reports a move to Ligue 1 club RC Lens. Hence, the idea of signing Morato might stem from their need to replace the French defender, and the Hammers are eager to sign the Brazilian centre-back on loan for the upcoming season.

There is no clarity on whether they are ready to include a buy option or obligation of any kind, but a loan elsewhere might be the right move for the defender. With his place at Forest in danger, the club do have a long-term agreement with the 25-year-old until 2029, meaning Forest can afford a loan this year and find a permanent solution next summer.

Should West Ham manage to sign Morato, they will get an experienced player who has had five seasons at Benfica and a further two campaigns at Forest. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs engage in talks and finalise a move with the market closing on Tuesday night.