Robert Sanchez set to join Como as loan deal agreed

Out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper is on the verge of joining high-flying Serie A club Como on loan in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Como and Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement over a season-long loan deal for Robert Sanchez. The Serie A high-flyers have been keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 28-year-old Chelsea shot-stopper.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Como struck an agreement late on Monday, and a deadline-day move should be completed on time. Meanwhile, an update from Sky Sports journalist James Savundra has revealed that the Spaniard is “traveling to Italy today to complete the move”.

Robert Sanchez and an error-strewn Chelsea stint

Robert Sanchez has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £25 million in August 2023. The move surprised many, as the 28-year-old had lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of his stint with the Seagulls due to error-prone performances. The issues have persisted at the West London club.

The Spanish international has been Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the last three seasons, making 112 appearances while keeping 33 clean sheets and conceding 140 goals. Yet his error-strewn performances have rendered him an unreliable player for the West London club. A calamitous display in the Premier League season opener against Fulham forced Chelsea to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa in a panic move.

A new adventure beckons

Emiliano Martinez’s arrival from Aston Villa has sent Robert Sanchez plummeting down the pecking order for goalkeepers, as he is now behind Martinez and Penders. So, a summer exit has been the best solution for the Spaniard’s situation, with a deadline-day move set to materialise.

Como’s pursuit has been surprising given Cesc Fabregas has four goalkeepers in his squad. However, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Serie A high-flyers want to sign Sanchez, as Noel Tornqvist is on the cusp of joining AC Monza. With Fabregas seeking an alternative to Jean Butez, the Chelsea shot-stopper emerged as a viable target.

The opportunity to play UEFA Champions League football with Como may have also tempted the Spanish goalkeeper after reported interest from Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. Sanchez becomes the Serie A club’s second Chelsea signing of the summer after Trevoh Chalobah, with the move contingent on the completion of a medical.