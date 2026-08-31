Robert Sanchez open to Nottingham Forest move as Tottenham, Como join race

Robert Sanchez could be on his way out of Chelsea in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window after the arrival of Emiliano Martinez.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Robert Sanchez is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest, with the calamitous Chelsea goalkeeper open to joining the Tricky Trees this summer. However, Forest will reportedly face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Como for the Spaniard’s signature.

Robert Sanchez and an error-strewn Chelsea stint

Robert Sanchez has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £25 million in August 2023. The move surprised many, as the 28-year-old had lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of his stint with the Seagulls. His performances over the last three seasons have borne this out.

The Spanish international has been Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper over the last three seasons, making 112 appearances while keeping 33 clean sheets and conceding 140 goals. Yet the volume of errors in his performances has rendered him an unreliable player for the West London club. A calamitous display in the Premier League season opener against Fulham forced Chelsea to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa in a panic move.

What next?

Nottingham Forest will pursue a goalkeeper in the final hours of the summer transfer window, as Oliver Glasner is not convinced by Matz Sels’s quality as the first-choice shot-stopper. Dean Henderson thus emerged as a target, though Crystal Palace have refused to sell the English international. Sanchez is thus a viable alternative.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s interest, per TEAMtalk, in Robert Sanchez is a byproduct of the disastrous start to the 2026/27 season, with the North London club losing both Premier League games without scoring a goal. With his team conceding five times thus far, Roberto De Zerbi is concerned about the quality between the sticks, compelling Tottenham to seek an alternative to Antonin Kinsky.

Como’s pursuit is harder to fathom given Cesc Fabregas has four goalkeepers in his squad. However, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Serie A high-flyers want to sign Sanchez, as Noel Tornqvist is on the cusp of joining AS Monaco. With Fabregas seeking an alternative to Jean Butez, the Chelsea shot-stopper has emerged as a target.

However, Tottenham and Como face a race against time, as according to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Sanchez is open to joining Nottingham Forest. Como can leverage UEFA Champions League football to tempt the Spanish goalkeeper, who quickly needs to identify his ideal destination after losing his spot as a starter at Chelsea.