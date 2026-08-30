Crystal Palace reject Nottingham Forest bid for Dean Henderson

Crystal Palace will not accept any bids to part ways with 29-year-old English international Dean Henderson this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dean Henderson is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Crystal Palace stopper.

However, per Fabrizio Romano, while Nottingham Forest submitted a bid to sign Henderson, the Eagles have turned down the proposal. Crystal Palace will not entertain offers for the Englishman, and they want him to stay at Selhurst Park beyond the summer transfer window.

How has Dean Henderson fared at Crystal Palace?

Dean Henderson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Manchester United in a deal worth £20 million, including add-ons, in August 2023. Despite impressing in his limited opporunities, the 29-year-old could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at Old Trafford, but moving to Crystal Palace has transformed his fortunes.

Henderson has made over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while keeping 38 clean sheets and conceding 153 goals. The English goalkeeper’s exploits for the South London club have helped him earn regular call-ups to his national side. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Dean Henderson is somewhat surprising. The Tricky Trees already have two goalkeepers in their squad, and with Matz Sels being one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in the Premier League, it is unclear why they want another keeper.

However, a separate report by Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Nottingham Forest are “looking for new starting GK before end of the window and trying for Palace keeper”. A deal to sign the Englishman is now unlikely to materialise due to Crystal Palace’s stance.

Interestingly, the South London club’s position on Henderson’s long-term future has not changed, having maintained the stance for months. So, Nottingham Forest must look elsewhere to satisfy Oliver Glasner’s demand for a new goalkeeper, even though the desire to sign a shot-stopper remains perplexing.