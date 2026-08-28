Emiliano Martinez set to join Chelsea as deal agreed

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is on the verge of joining Chelsea in a deal worth £7.5 million this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Emiliano Martinez is “expected to sign a two-year contract” when he joins Chelsea in a deal worth £7.5 million in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. The West London club will also reserve the option to extend the Aston Villa shot-stopper’s deal by 12 months.

Meanwhile, Nizaar Kinsella has reported on BBC Sport that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will undergo his medical tests with Chelsea imminently. The report adds that Aston Villa have been “willing to sell Martinez” since signing Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this summer. Martinez’s move will continue the relations between Chelsea and Aston Villa, with several players swapping bases in the last few years.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has become a household name since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in a deal worth £17 million in September 2020. While the experienced goalkeeper was a reliable backup player for Arsenal for several years, he has finally enjoyed his breakthrough as a first-choice starter during his stint with the West Midlands club, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 80 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old goalkeeper’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move to Serie A appeared close at one point before Juventus signed Guglielmo Vicario.

Move across the Premier League beckoning

Chelsea’s interest in Emiliano Martinez has been somewhat surprising, yet logical. The Blues have dipped their toes in the market for a goalkeeper, even though Xabi Alonso has several options in his squad. However, Robert Sanchez produced a calamitous performance in the Premier League season opener against Fulham earlier this week, leading to panic behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

While Mike Penders remains part of Chelsea’s plans, they want a short-term solution before deeming the Belgian shot-stopper ready to become the first-choice starter. Martinez thus emerged as a viable target for the West London club, with the former Arsenal stopper instantly giving the green light to a summer move.

With the £7.5 million deal now agreed, Chelsea have secured a low-risk short-term investment to overcome the problems presented by Robert Sanchez’s presence between the sticks. Meanwhile, Martinez finally has a solution for his immediate future after losing his first-choice berth to Zion Suzuki.