Chelsea considering last-gasp move for Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea are considering a late move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they look to strengthen between the posts before the summer transfer window closes.

The Blues are exploring the market for an established number one, with Xabi Alonso’s goalkeeping situation emerging as an area the club could address during the final days of the window.

Robert Sanchez started Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Fulham on Monday but endured a difficult evening, making several errors despite his side eventually securing all three points. Chelsea also have highly-rated youngster Mike Penders available after his encouraging loan spell with Strasbourg.

However, the 21-year-old is not yet considered ready to take responsibility as Alonso’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper despite suggestions that he could be set for a larger role in the 2026/27 season.

That has brought Martinez onto Chelsea’s radar

According to Football Insider, the 33-year-old Argentine is once again facing uncertainty over his Aston Villa future after failing to secure a move away from Villa Park last summer. His prospects of departing have increased following Villa’s decision to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma. The Japanese international provides Unai Emery with another senior option and could potentially pave the way for Martinez to leave.

Martinez also missed Aston Villa’s opening Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, officially due to concerns over his match fitness. The Argentina international had not featured during pre-season after helping his country reach the World Cup final, but speculation surrounding his future has continued regardless.

Tottenham have already contacted Martinez’s representatives regarding a potential transfer, meaning Chelsea could face Premier League competition if they decide to formalise their interest. Signed for just £17 million from Arsenal in 2020, Martinez has been an excellent buy for the Midlands outfit.

Martinez could provide an immediate upgrade for Chelsea

Unlike Penders, Martinez would arrive with extensive Premier League and international experience and could immediately compete to become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper. The former Arsenal stopper has established himself as one of Villa’s most influential players since moving to the Midlands and has also enjoyed enormous success internationally with Argentina.

Chelsea’s interest remains exploratory at this stage, with no indication yet that a formal offer has been submitted. However, Martinez’s uncertain position at Villa and Chelsea’s desire to add an established goalkeeper could create the conditions for a late-window deal.

Martinez would represent a very different solution to the West Midlands club’s goalkeeping problem and at 33, he would not be a long-term investment, but the Blues already have Penders developing for the future. Signing Martinez could therefore provide Alonso with an experienced number one immediately without blocking the youngster permanently.

Much will depend on Aston Villa’s demands and whether Chelsea turn their interest into a concrete offer, but this is certainly a situation worth watching as the deadline approaches.