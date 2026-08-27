Emiliano Martinez open to joining Chelsea, offered to Tottenham

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is open to joining Chelsea if the Blues make progress in talks with the West Midlands club for a summer deal.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, launching a move for Emiliano Martinez is “up to Chelsea”. The 33-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper is ready to join the West London club even without UEFA Champions League football being on offer.

Per another update from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Martinez have been in talks over personal terms, with the West London club considering a last-gasp move for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Meanwhile, a report by TEAMtalk has revealed that intermediaries have also offered the experienced goalkeeper to Tottenham Hotspur, with Aston Villa ready to sell him for less than £10 million.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has become a household name since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in a deal worth £17 million in September 2020. A reliable backup player for Arsenal for several years, the 33-year-old has made significant progress in the last half a dozen years, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 80 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move to Serie A appeared close at one point before Juventus signed Michele Di Gregorio.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea’s interest in Emiliano Martinez is somewhat surprising, yet logical. The Blues are returned to the market for a goalkeeper, as Robert Sanchez produced a calamitous performance in the Premier League season opener against Fulham earlier this week. While Mike Penders remains part of Chelsea’s plans, they want a short-term solution before Penders is ready to become the first-choice starter.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, a similar issue has appeared at the North London club, and Antonin Kinsky has yet to prove himself as a reliable shot-stopper. However, widespread reports have suggested that Roberto De Zerbi is happy with his current goalkeeping options, and it is unlikely that they will accept the offer to sign the Aston Villa star.

With Aston Villa demanding less than £10 million to part ways with the Argentine international, Chelsea may find the opportunity appealing amid talks with his camp over personal terms. With Martinez open to a late move to Stamford Bridge and not featuring in Aston Villa’s plans, a late deal is on the horizon.