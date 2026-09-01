Melvin Bard set to join Leeds United as loan deal agreed

OGC Nice left-back Melvin Bard is on the verge of joining Premier League club Leeds United on loan in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist Zinny Boswell, Leeds United and OGC Nice have struck an agreement over a season-long loan deal for Melvin Bard. The Whites have been eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 25-year-old OGC Nice defender.

Per Zinny Boswell, Leeds United’s loan agreement with OGC Nice also has a purchase option clause. Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Frenchman was also a target for West Ham United, who must now look elsewhere for a new left-back.

Melvin Bard and his career so far

Melvin Bard has been one of the most underrated full-backs in Ligue 1 since joining OGC Nice from Lyon in July 2021. Born in Écully, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at FC du Pays de L’Arbresle and Domtac FC before graduating from Lyon’s youth division.

Bard has made nearly 200 appearances for OGC Nice thus far while chipping in with seven goals and six assists. Meanwhile, the French full-back’s progress over the past half a decade has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League now on the cards for him.

A man in demand

West Ham United’s interest in Melvin Bard has been understandable. Nuno Espirito Santo has been pushing for a new left-back, as El Hadji Malick Diouf’s move to Brentford has left him with Olivier Scarles as the only specialist left-back in his squad. Recent reports have linked West Ham with Harry Amass, and Bard was also a viable target.

However, West Ham must look elsewhere for a new left-back, as Bard is on the verge of joining Leeds United. Leeds United’s pursuit stems from Gabriel Gudmundsson’s hamstring injury, which has left him sidelined. That exposed Leeds United’s need for an alternative to the Swede, with James Justin, a right-back, has provided emergency cover.

Bard thus emerged as a viable target for Leeds United, and the Whites have moved quickly to beat the competition, including Everton, to the Frenchman’s signature. The deal for the OGC Nice full-back is now contingent on the completion of a medical test.