Everton eyeing eleventh-hour move for Melvin Bard

Everton may look to sign 25-year-old French left-back Melvin Bard from Ligue 1 club OGC Nice this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Melvin Bard is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old OGC Nice defender.

David Moyes recently suggested that he would like new signings before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, saying, “We need more players. Our squad’s not big enough and we need to get more quality in some areas that we can do. I’m not sure we will, but it’s not for the want of trying, that’s for sure.”

Melvin Bard and his career so far

Melvin Bard has been one of the most dependable full-backs in Ligue 1 since joining OGC Nice from Lyon in July 2021. Born in Écully, the Frenchman spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at FC du Pays de L’Arbresle and Domtac FC before graduating from Lyon’s youth division.

The 25-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for OGC Nice thus far while chipping in with seven goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Bard’s progress over the past half a decade has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Melvin Bard is surprising. David Moyes already has two left-backs in his squad, and recent reports have claimed that Adam Aznou is increasingly likely to remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond the summer transfer window.

So, with Vitaliy Mykolenko being a top-notch left-back, it is unclear why they want to add another option for the position unless a player leaves. Despite impressive performances for OGC Nice, Bard will create a crowded left-back unit when Everton can redirect the funds towards more pressing needs.

The Toffees still need a striker, a wide attacker, and a right-back in the final days of the summer transfer window, and they should focus on completing those signings instead of pursuing a left-back.