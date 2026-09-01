Malick Fofana set to join Sunderland as deal agreed

Lyon winger Malick Fofana is on the verge of joining Sunderland on a permanent deal in a deadline-day summer move.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Sunderland and Lyon have reached an agreement over a deal worth €34.9 million for Malick Fofana. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old winger will sign a five-year contract at the Wearside club, and they will also have an optional year in the agreement.

The update comes after a report from Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal had no intention of meeting Lyon’s asking price for Fofana. The Gunners were ready to move on if the deal did not satisfy the structure and conditions they preferred. Santi Aouna has revealed that Arsenal verbally offered a loan deal, which was never an option for the Ligue 1 club.

Malick Fofana and his career so far

Malick Fofana has become a household name in France since joining Lyon from KAA Gent in January 2024. The 21-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium and graduated from the youth division at KAA Gent. However, the youngster has risen in prominence since moving to France, establishing himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Ligue 1 in the last two and a half years.

The Belgian international has made neatly 100 appearances for Lyon thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and eight assists. While the youngster’s output has not been highly productive, his raw talent and ability in the final third have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon

Arsenal’s interest in Malick Fofana has been understandable. While Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit, Gabriel Martinelli’s impending move to Al-Hilal has forced them to pursue a wide attacker in the final hours of the sumer transfer window. Fofana thus emerged as a viable target, with his pace and potential attracting the North London club.

As for Sunderland, the Black Cats have been pursuing a wide attacker, as Simon Adingra faces an uncertain future and is reportedly closing in on joining Ajax. That has compelled Regis Le Bris to push for a new wide attacker, with Fofana emerging as Sunderland’s top target.

With the Belgian international ready to leave Lyon and join Sunderland on a five-year contract, Arsenal must look elsewhere, with time running out in the transfer window. Meanwhile, Fofana’s impending move to the Stadium of Light is now contingent on the completion of a medical.