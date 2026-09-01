Liverpool considering deadline-day move for William Gomes

Liverpool may look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian winger William Gomes from FC Porto in a deadline-day move.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, William Gomes is the subject of interest from Liverpools. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Porto winger.

However, per Record, the 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners have yet to receive a proposal from Liverpool, and a late departure from Estadio do Dragao is highly unlikely. The report suggests the same, playing down suggestions that the Merseyside club will sign the South American winger in the coming weeks.

Who is William Gomes?

William Gomes is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Aracaju, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC before joining FC Porto in January 2025. The promising winger has made substantial progress in the last 18 months, becoming a pivotal figure for the Portuguese giants.

Gomes played a key role in Porto’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. The young Brazilian has been impressive in the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in five outings thus far. His progress has piqued the attention of several elite clubs, and a move to the Premier League may interest top European sides.

Will Gomes leave Porto for a Premier League move this summer?

Liverpool’s interest in William Gomes is noteworthy. While the Reds are scouring the market for a wide attacker as they attempt to bolster depth in the offensive unit, they primarily need a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

However, after signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in a big-money deal, Andoni Iraola has four wide-attacking options in his squad. While recent reports have linked Cody Gakpo with a move away from Liverpool, the Dutchman is set to remain at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window.

So, it is unclear if Gomes still fits the scheme of things for Liverpool, though all four of Iraola’s wide-attacking options prefer playing on the left flank. While a move for Gomes would have been worthwhile, the Brazilian is increasingly likely to remain at FC Porto for another season.