Crystal Palace join race to sign David Affengruber

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Austrian international David Affengruber from La Liga club Elche in a deadline-day move.

According to a report by Sky Sport Austria, David Affengruber has also been the subject of interest from Southampton. The Saints have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s move to Aston Villa, and they set their sights on the 25-year-old Elche CF defender.

However, per Sky Sport Austria, Southampton had an offer turned down by Elche, and a late deal has collapsed, as the player has no interest in moving to St. Mary’s. That has been the trigger for Crystal Palace to join the race, though Elche’s asking price to part ways with him remains unclear.

David Affengruber and his Spanish journey so far

David Affengruber has been among the most underrated centre-backs in La Liga since joining Elche from Sturm Gram in August 2024. Born in Scheibbs, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in Austria and graduated from the youth division at Red Bull Salzburg before breaking out at Sturm Graz.

Since moving to Spain, Affengruber has made 84 appearances for Elche while chipping in with two goals and four assists. The Austrian international has also broken into his national team, making one appearance thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in David Affengruber is understandable. The Eagles have been scouring the market for a centre-back despite signing Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza, as Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix have created a significant void at the back since departing from Selhurst Park at different stages this year. Given the twin exits, adding central defensive depth is critical to Palace’s competitive position this season.

Several candidates, including Oumar Solet, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist as they attempt to sign a centre-back before the September 1 summer transfer window deadline. Affengruber is also a viable target due to his physical profile, recovery pace, and game-reading ability.

However, a move for the Elche defender may not materialise, as recent reports have claimed that the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners have an agreement to sign Honest Ahanor on a season-long loan deal. Whether Affengruber joins Palace or Elche retains him depends on the club’s preference for Ahanor’s arrival on loan.