Chelsea establish contact for Manu Kone move

Chelsea will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

Per Santi Aouna, Chelsea and AS Roma are in contact over a deadline-day move for Kone, with both clubs in direct talks to conduct a deal for the Frenchman.

Manu Kone and his time in Serie A so far

Manu Kone has made substantial progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the 25-year-old took some time to become a pivotal figure at Stadio Olimpico, Gian Piero Gasperini’s impact has accelerated Kone’s progress, with the midfielder now a focal point in the Serie A club’s midfield over the last 12 months.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has provoked interest from top clubs, positioning him as a target for Premier League clubs.

What next for Kone?

Chelsea’s interest in Manu Kone is understandable. The Blues are set for a busy period in the final hours of the summer transfer window, as several players will arrive at Stamford Bridge and head for the exit door simultaneously. One of those players may be Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine international closing in on joining Manchester City.

Fernandez’s departure will create a significant void in the midfield unit at Chelsea, compelling them to sign a long-term replacement. While Kone will not be a like-for-like replacement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, his defensive acumen and energetic bursts in the central areas will provide a defensive boost in the Chelsea midfield, thus leading to freedom of expression in the final third for the attackers.

Recent reports have also linked Chelsea with Lamine Camara as the search for Fernandez’s long-term replacement ramps up. However, with Enzo Fernández edging toward Manchester City, Kone has emerged as Chelsea’s deadline-day target to reinforce the midfield.