Lamine Camara closing in on joining Chelsea in €45 million deal

AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is closing in on joining Chelsea as a long-term replacement for the Manchester City-linked Enzo Fernandez.

According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea and AS Monaco have an agreement in principle over a deal worth €45 million, including add-ons. The Blues have been eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights on the 22-year-old AS Monaco prospect.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, only minor details remain before Chelsea and AS Monaco reach a complete agreement, as they need to find a common ground on payment schedules and bonuses.

How has Lamine Camara fared in Ligue 1?

Lamine Camara has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old arrived at Stade Louis II after an impressive spell with FC Metz, having been a standout performer in a dreadful 2023/24 campaign for the French club. His stock has only soared after solid showings for AS Monaco.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 75 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Camara’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in him in the last few months.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Lamine Camara reflects their strategic midfield planning. The Blues are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his continued links with Manchester City, with some reports claiming the Citizens have already reached an agreement to sign the Argentine international.

With Romeo Lavia still building his fitness, Valentin Barco is the only viable alternative to Fernandez within the Chelsea squad. The situation has thus forced them to consider alternatives. While Camara will not be a like-for-like replacement for Fernandez, Camara’s defensive acumen and physical profile will allow Alonso to shore up the midfield and free the attacking players.

With Chelsea and AS Monaco already agreeing on broad terms of a €45 million deal, a move to West London appears imminent for Camara. The Senegalese international can complete the switch once he undergoes his medical tests and the two clubs finalise the minor details, with a deadline-day transfer on the cards.