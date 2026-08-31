Marcus Rashford remains committed to Manchester United amid Chelsea links

Manchester United face several important decisions before the transfer window closes, with Michael Carrick continuing to shape a squad capable of competing across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Marcus Rashford’s future has been one of the major uncertainties throughout the summer. Manchester United were initially prepared to cash in on the England international, but his reintegration into the first team has significantly changed the picture.

According to Football Insider, Rashford has no intention of joining Chelsea or another Premier League rival and would prefer to remain at Manchester United beyond the deadline.

Rashford stance deals Chelsea a major setback

Chelsea have emerged as the latest club to explore the 28-year-old’s situation as Xabi Alonso considers further attacking additions. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest this summer, but Rashford’s preference makes a move elsewhere in England increasingly unlikely.

The forward has returned to Carrick’s plans following his loan spell at Barcelona last season and started against Ipswich Town on Sunday. There have also reportedly been talks between Rashford and senior figures at Manchester United aimed at clearing the air following previous disagreements.

That represents a significant turnaround after the forward previously left Old Trafford for loan spells with Aston Villa in 2025 and Barcelona last season. Carrick now believes Rashford can play an important role during a demanding campaign and is increasingly inclined to keep him.

Manchester United rule out another Rashford loan

Manchester United’s transfer stance creates another major obstacle for Chelsea. The Red Devils have no intention of sanctioning another temporary departure. If Rashford does leave before the deadline, they would insist on a permanent transfer.

The Red Devils would also be reluctant to strengthen a direct Premier League rival by selling the academy graduate to Chelsea, having also reportedly blocked a move to Arsenal. Rashford himself is similarly understood to have reservations about lining up against the club where he has spent the majority of his career.

As a result, despite continued interest from several clubs, all indications now point towards the forward remaining at Old Trafford. Rashford staying would represent quite a turnaround given how uncertain his Manchester United future appeared earlier this summer. The crucial difference is Carrick’s willingness to bring him back into the fold.

Starting against Ipswich suggests this is more than simply keeping an unwanted player around until the deadline. Chelsea may admire Rashford, but virtually every important factor works against them: United do not want another loan, Rashford does not want a Premier League rival, and Carrick sees value in keeping him. Unless an unexpected permanent offer changes the equation, a deadline-day departure now looks increasingly unlikely.