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Nick Woltemade has not asked to leave Newcastle United

by Keshav Awasty
August 30, 2026 7:28 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
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Nick Woltemade has not handed a transfer request to Newcastle United amid his links with Serie A club Napoli for a late summer move.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Nick Woltemade has been the subject of interest from Napoli this week. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Newcastle United centre-forward.

However, per Sport Witness, Woltemade has “not asked to leave Newcastle United or spoken to the club about a potential departure” before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The report adds that there have been “no discussions about his future at this moment in time” and that a summer exit is unlikely.

Nick Woltemade and his time at Newcastle United so far

Nick Woltemade has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth £69 million last summer. While the 24-year-old was impressive in his initial days with the Tyneside club, he struggled in the second half of the 2025/26 season, barely finding the back of the net in his outings in 2026.

The German international has still managed a decent tally of 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle United thus far. However, Woltemade’s struggles in the second half of the 2025/26 season have created widespread speculation surrounding his future. Despite those issues, the player’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature.

Explaining Napoli’s interest

Napoli’s interest in Nick Woltemade makes sense. Rasmus Hojlund was impressive on loan last summer and subsequently completed a permanent move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, the Serie A giants have parted ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the Belgian international joining Fenerbahce.

Thus, Napoli must return to the market for a striker, with Marc Guiu recently emerging as a top target for the Serie A club. However, with the Spanish striker on the cusp of joining RB Leipzig, Woltemade is also an option worth considering, as his physical profile and burst of pace make him a suitable alternative for a top Serie A club.

However, Matthias Jaissle recently lent his support to Woltemade, and a summer departure from St. James’ Park does not appear to be on the cards after the update from Sport Witness. So, Napoli must look elsewhere for a new striker, with the German international evidently happy at Newcastle United.

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