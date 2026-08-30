Fulham make move to sign Matias Soule

Fulham are pushing hard to sign Argentine attacking sensation Matias Soule from AS Roma before the end of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham have contacted AS Roma about signing Argentine winger Matias Soule, as the Premier League club explore a move late in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has previously attracted interest from Aston Villa and other English clubs. He has established himself as an exciting attacking player in Serie A and could now be offered the opportunity to continue his career in the Premier League.

The young right-winger has 25 goal contributions in his 82 outings for AS Roma, highlighting his growing influence in Italy. The Argentine youth international enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 campaign, as he recorded seven goals and eight assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

His performances contributed to AS Roma securing a top-four finish in Serie A, further increasing his profile in the European transfer market. Soule joined the Giallorossi from Juventus in July 2024 after struggling to establish himself as a regular at the Turin club.

Why is Alvaro Arbeloa interested in Soule?

The move to the Italian capital has proved transformative, with the Argentine gradually developing into an important player for the Giallorossi. Soule’s ability to operate primarily on the right wing makes him an appealing target. He can also contribute from a more central role, giving Fulham greater tactical flexibility in the final third.

Soule has only recently established himself as a key part of the Serie A club’s plans, and his impressive 2025/26 campaign means the Giallorossi have little reason to rush into selling him. The player’s previous links with Premier League clubs demonstrate that his performances have not gone unnoticed in England.

For Fulham, their approach represents an attempt to discover whether a deal can be negotiated before the deadline. Soule would bring Serie A experience, attacking versatility and considerable room for further development to the Premier League.

Despite adding Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios to his squad, Alvaro Arbeloa wants more firepower. With Oscar Bobb the only recognised right-winger, Soule could cover for him as well as compete for the number ten role. If needed, the 23-year-old can also be deployed in deeper roles. He will certainly be a great fit for their setup.

Whether the West London club can turn their initial enquiry into a concrete offer remains to be seen, but their approach has put Soule’s future firmly under the spotlight.