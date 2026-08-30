Crystal Palace make approach for Moustapha Mbow move

Crystal Palace have knocked on the doors of Paris FC as they look to sign their defensive mainstay Moustapha Mbow.

Crystal Palace are keen on acquiring the services of Paris FC centre-back Moustapha Mbow, with manager Pierre Sage seeking defensive reinforcements before the window closes.

According to L’Equipe, the Eagles have made an enquiry about the 26-year-old Senegalese defender. The enquiry follows the South London club’s difficult start to the 2026/27 season after defeats to Everton (2-0) and Manchester City (4-1), with six goals already conceded.

The defensive issues have prompted the Crystal Palace hierarchy to explore the market, with Mbow emerging as one of the players under consideration. He currently has two years remaining on his contract with Paris FC and has established himself as a dependable performer since joining the Ligue 1 club in 2023.

He enjoyed another productive campaign last season, making 34 appearances and becoming an important figure in the team’s defensive setup.

Why Crystal Palace remain interested in another centre-back

Crystal Palace are looking to add further quality and depth at centre-back despite already making additions during the summer. Axel Disasi has arrived on loan from Chelsea, while Takehiro Tomiyasu joined the Eagles as a free agent.

However, defensive frailty persists despite these signings. Marc Guehi’s departure during the middle of last season created a significant void, while Maxence Lacroix has also left the club this summer to join Chelsea.

Mbow could therefore provide Sage with another experienced option at the back, while his physical qualities and defensive consistency could make him well suited to the demands of English football.

The biggest obstacle could be Paris FC’s stance on his future. The Ligue 1 club have previously made it clear that Mbow is not available for transfer. Paris FC sporting director Marco Neppe recently insisted that the defender was among the experienced players the club wanted to retain, while negotiations over a contract extension have also been taking place.

It remains unclear whether the enquiry will shift Paris FC’s stance. However, Mbow’s situation is worth monitoring, particularly with the defender having made no secret of his desire to experience the Premier League.

Interestingly, Mbow is not expected to start Paris FC’s meeting with Nice on Sunday, although that alone does not indicate that a transfer is imminent. The move hinges on persuading Paris FC to shift its long-standing position before the August transfer window closes.