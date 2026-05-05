Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham United submit offers to sign Moustapha Mbow, Liverpool also keen

Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow has been linked with a summer move away from the Ligue 1 club, with Premier League outfits interested.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United are interested in the player, and they have already submitted offers for the 26-year-old African defender. However, they will face competition from Liverpool as well.

Mbow has done quite well in France this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all four clubs. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and move to the Premier League. He would be able to compete at a higher level in England.

Mbow could be a handy option for all four clubs

Crystal Palace have not been able to replace Marc Guehi properly, and they will need to improve at the back. Signing the 26-year-old Senegal International could be a wise decision. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could make a big difference for them at the back.

Similarly, Fulham need to tighten up defensively if they want to improve further. They have established themselves as a reliable mid-table team in the Premier League, but they need to add more quality to the team if they want to fight for European qualification. Adding more depth to the defensive unit could help them improve further.

West Ham United is fighting for survival in the Premier League. They have been quite poor defensively, and it is an area they need to improve. They will not want to be fighting for survival next season as well. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Senegal international.

Finally, Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation. They could lose Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer at the end of the season, and they will need to replace the French International. The African could prove to be a handy option for them. He has shown his quality with Paris FC, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to make the step up to the Premier League as well.