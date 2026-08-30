Crystal Palace eyeing Ruben Kluivert move, talks held

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Dutch centre-back Ruben Kluivert from Ligue 1 club Lyon this summer.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Ruben Kluivert is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back before the ongoing transfer window shuts down, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Lyon defender.

Per L’Equipe, Lyon may have started preparing for Kluivert’s departure, as he was not part of the matchday squad for the Ligue 1 club Le Havre. With Crystal Palace holding talks to sign the Dutchman, a swift departure appears to be on the cards, with Les Gones demanding €20 million to part ways with him.

Who is Ruben Kluivert?

Ruben Kluivert has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Lyon from Casa Pia last summer. The son of legendary former Dutch footballer Patrick Kluivert and the younger brother of Bournemouth playmaker Justin Kluivert, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in the Netherlands and graduated from the youth division at FC Utrecht.

During his stint with Lyon, the Dutch centre-back has made 28 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists, accumulating only 1,740 minutes of game time. The player’s progress has attracted the attention of several well-known clubs, and Crystal Palace will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

London calling?

Ruben Kluivert has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist since the winter transfer window. The continued interest makes sense, as the Eagles have been scouring the market for a centre-back since losing Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City earlier this year. Since then, Maxence Lacroix has also departed from Selhurst Park, joining Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

So, although Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined the club, they need another centre-back to address their defensive depth. Crystal Palace were hopeful that Joel Ordonez would arrive from Club Brugge to fill the void. Per reports, the Ecuadorian international was on the verge of signing, but he has failed his medical, forcing the Eagles to look for alternatives.

Recent reports have linked Crystal Palace with Oumar Solet, and Kluivert has also emerged as a viable target. With the Eagles in negotiations for a late move, the talks with Lyon are expected to intensify soon, with the Ligue 1 club’s asking price of €20 million adding to his appeal.