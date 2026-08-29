Michael Zetterer set to join Leeds United as deal agreed

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer is on the verge of joining Leeds United, with the Premier League club reaching an agreement for a cost-effective deal.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Michael Zetterer has finally agreed to join Leeds United. The Whites have been keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing another goalkeeper in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 31-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper.

Per Florian Plettenberg, Leeds United will pay €5 million to complete a permanent deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt star. The West Yorkshire club improved the offer to the Bundesliga outfit and the player, who will sign a three-year contract and undergo his medical this weekend.

Michael Zetterer and his career so far

Michael Zetterer has been among the most dependable goalkeepers in the Bundesliga over the past half a decade. The 31-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular for Werder Bremen, though his exploits between the 2021/22 season and the 2024/25 campaigns earned him a move to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The German goalkeeper has made 28 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while conceding 35 goals and keeping only seven clean sheets. Nevertheless, Zetterer has been impressive enough to piqued the attention of overseas clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Michael Zetterer has been understandable. The Whites have already bolstered their goalkeeping unit by signing James Trafford from Manchester City earlier this summer. However, they have parted ways with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow as free agents, while Lucas Perri is on the verge of joining Torino.

So, Daniel Farke needs a new backup stopper, with Zetterer emerging as the top target to be Trafford’s deputy in the 2025/26 season. The significant challenge remained convincing the 31-year-old goalkeeper to move to Elland Road as Trafford’s deputy.

However, with Leeds United improving the proposal to Eintracht Frankfurt and Zetterer, an official announcement is imminent. The completion of the deal is contingent on the progress in the German goalkeeper’s medical checks before he signs a three-year deal at Elland Road.