Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is closing in on joining Serie A club Lucas Perri on an initial loan deal this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lucas Perri has been the subject of interest from Torino. The Maroons are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 28-year-old Leeds United shot-stopper.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Perri will soon join Torino on an initial loan deal with a purchase option worth €14 million. The Serie A outfit will also pay a loan fee of €1 million to Leeds United, with the player “saying yes” the proposal from Granata. The two clubs will now formalise the move with their final phase of discussions.

How has Lucas Perri fared at Leeds United?

Lucas Perri has endured a frustrating journey since joining Leeds United from Lyon in a deal worth €16 million in January 2024. Born in Valinhos, the player spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC. However, the 28-year-old rose in prominence during his stint with Lyon.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian goalkeeper struggled with injuries and sketchy form in his debut season with Leeds United, and Daniel Farke dropped him in favour of Karl Darlow midway through the 2025/26 campaign. Perri has made 20 appearances for the Whites thus far while keeping four clean sheets and conceding 33 goals. However, his stock is high, and an adventure in Serie A is on the cards.

What next?

Other clubs have also shown interest in Lucas Perri this year, with Besiktas pursuing him in the winter transfer window. While that move did not materialise, Torino will soon secure his services on a season-long loan deal, making it a risk-free operation for Granata.

Franco Israel is unavailable indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, while Alberto Paleari is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Torino needed to pursue a goalkeeper, with Perri emerging as a viable target. Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the Brazilian goalkeeper had no future at Elland Road, so a summer exit was likely.

While Leeds United would have preferred a permanent sale, a loan exit appears to be on the cards. Meanwhile, the Whites have already signed one goalkeeper, with James Trafford arriving from Manchester City. However, they now need a new backup shot-stopper, as Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier have also left Leeds this summer.