Michael Zetterer closing in on joining Leeds United

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer is inching closer to joining Leeds United, with the two clubs having an agreement in principle over a summer deal.

According to a report by BILD via Sport Witness, Michael Zetterer remains the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing another goalkeeper in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 31-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper.

Per BILD, a transfer is “possible in principle”, though the player has yet to approve the move to Elland Road. However, reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Leeds United have yet to reach an agreement with either Eintracht Frankfurt or Zetterer while adding that his “current salary is also higher than what Leeds could offer”.

Michael Zetterer and his career so far

Michael Zetterer has been among the most dependable goalkeepers in the Bundesliga over the past half a decade. The 31-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular for Werder Bremen, though his exploits between the 2021/22 season and the 2024/25 campaigns earned him a move to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The German goalkeeper has made 28 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while conceding 35 goals and keeping only seven clean sheets. Nevertheless, Zetterer has been impressive enough to piqued the attention of overseas clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Michael Zetterer is understandable. The Whites have already bolstered their goalkeeping unit by signing James Trafford from Manchester City earlier this summer. However, they have parted ways with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow as free agents, while Lucas Perri is on the verge of joining Torino.

So, Daniel Farke needs a new backup goalkeeper, with Zetterer emerging as the top target to be Trafford’s deputy in the 2025/26 season. However, the emergence of conflicting reports means a summer move remains in the balance.

However, a report by German outlet Kicker has suggested that the 31-year-old goalkeeper is “expected to join Leeds United” in the coming days. With time running out in the summer transfer window, the West Yorkshire outfit must move quickly to seal a deal.