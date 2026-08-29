Manchester City make move to re-sign Julian Alvarez

Manchester City may look to re-sign 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Arsenal and Barcelona have also shown interest in Julian Alvarez, though Atletico Madrid will not entertain any bids from the Blaugrana. However, Manchester City’s entry has complicated matters for Arsenal, as the Citizens have made enquiries for a late move in the ongoing transfer window.

Julian Alvarez and his situation

Julian Alvarez has evolved into one of the world’s most revered strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though inconsistency has plagued him at times, the 26-year-old has become a pivotal figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons.

The Argentine international has scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists in 106 outings for Atletico Madrid thus far, contributing to a goal every 114 minutes. However, the situation at the club has devolved this summer, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is keen on embarking on a new adventure. That has rubbed the Atletico Madrid fans the wrong way, with the supporters booing him last week. Since then, he has trained individually, thus leading to more speculation.

A man in demand

Manchester City will end the 2026 summer transfer window with frenetic activity, as they have sold Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham Hotspur. While Allan Elias is on the cusp of arriving from Palmeiras, Alvarez can be Marmoush’s long-term replacement, with Manchester City holding initial talks to discuss a possible deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are pursuing Julian Alvarez as a versatile attacking option, despite having three strikers in the squad. However, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain, and reports have suggested that the Gunners are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to fund a bid for Alvarez. The deal would provide Arsenal with additional depth and flexibility in the offensive unit, as he can be the alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The interest makes sense, as Robert Lewandowski has left as a free agent, leaving the Blaugrana now having a considerable void to fill. So, Barcelona must pursue a top-class striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top candidate. They have also kept their options open, with Gyokeres reportedly an alternate target.

However, with Atletico Madrid unwilling to sell the Argentine international to Barcelona, they must look elsewhere. Alvarez’s likely destination is the Premier League, though Los Rojiblancos will not accept bids below €150 million.