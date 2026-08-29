Crystal Palace revive Alieu Njie move, player wants Torino exit

Crystal Palace will look to sign 21-year-old Swedish youth international Alieu Njie from Serie A club Torino this summer.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Alieu Njie remains the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Torino winger.

Per Alfredo Pedulla, talks between Fiorentina and Torino are more advanced, with La Viola keen on signing Njie for around €15 million. Meanwhile, the Granata will demand around €20 million to part ways with the Swede, giving hope to Crystal Palace for a late agreement.

Who is Alieu Njie?

Alieu Njie is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Stora Tuna, the 21-year-old spent most of his formative years in Sweden, but finished his youth career in Italy after joining Torino’s under-17 team in August 2021. The youngster broke into the first-team squad at the onset of the 2024/25 season, and he has made considerable progress since then.

The Swedish youth international has made gradual progress at the Serie A club, making 36 appearances thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, his impact in age-group football (11 goals and 14 assists across different levels) has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Alieu Njie reflects their need for a versatile attacking option. The Eagles have continued to chase attacking targets even after signing Dwight McNeil from Everton. McNeil has effectively replaced Brennan Johnson, and Palace have not yet filled the void left by Christantus Uche’s loan departure.

Additionally, the speculation surrounding Ismaila Sarr has left the South London club in a spot of bother, even though they have no interest in selling the Senegalese international. Njie has thus emerged as a viable target, with his pace and age profile adding to his appeal.

However, it is unclear if Crystal Palace will be open to meeting Torino’s asking price of €20 million. Torino’s valuation will be the decisive factor; should the South London decline, Fiorentina are positioned to seal the deal.