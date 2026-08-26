Crystal Palace set to block Galatasaray move for Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace will not entertain bids to part ways with 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr this summer.

According to a report by Burhan Can Terzi via Haber Sarikirmizi, Ismaila Sarr is the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Crystal Palace winger.

However, Burhan Can Terzi has revealed that Crystal Palace will block a summer exit for Sarr, saying, “His club is not letting him go. They’ve closed the doors.” This update comes after Galatasaray submitted a bid worth €40 million, with reports suggesting Palace wanted €60 million to part ways with the player.

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the most eye-catching attackers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The Senegalese international returned to England for a second spell in the Premier League after an inconsistent stint with Watford, and he has been top-notch for the South London club.

While much of the focus has been on Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the last few seasons, Sarr has been as effective as the trio throughout his spell at Selhurst Park. The 28-year-old was Crystal Palace’s best player this season, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits have alerted several well-known clubs.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils are mulling over signing a wide attacker, a move to Galatasaray has appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger. The Turkish club’s interest is understandable amid a revamp of the offensive unit.

Leroy Sane faces an uncertain future at Galatasaray after being inconsistent in his debut season with the club. Additionally, recent reports have linked Baris Alper Yilmaz with a summer exit amid his links with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. So, the 2025/26 Super Lig winners need a new wide attacker, with Sarr emerging as a viable target.

Recent reports have claimed that Sarr is keen on joining Galatasaray, even refusing to train to force a move. However, with Crystal Palace not accepting any bids to part ways with the €60 million-rated Senegalese winger, an extended stay at Selhurst Park is on the cards.