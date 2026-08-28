Lamine Camara offered to Chelsea, Liverpool for late move

Chelsea and Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Lamine Camara in the coming days, with an exit from AS Monaco on the cards.

According to Ben Jacobs, Lamine Camara has been offered to Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of the transfer deadline, with AS Monaco preparing to sell the midfielder. The two Premier League giants are actively monitoring the prospect of a midfield signing, particularly Chelsea, who may anticipate a late sale of Enzo Fernandez.

Lamine Camara has had a strong period of excellent performances for AS Monaco since his move there from Metz in 2024. He has gone on to make 74 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has been linked with a move to multiple Premier League sides.

Crystal Palace reportedly had a bid rejected, and while AS Monaco are ready to do business, they will need their asking price on the table. There are supposed options on the table for the Senegalese midfielder ahead of the final few days of the window, with Chelsea and Liverpool among those mentioned as potential suitors.

Lamine Camara an option for Chelsea?

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly been offered Camara as a potential option in the dying days of the window. Chelsea were linked recently, as per a report following suggestions that Enzo Fernandez could be anticipated to leave before the transfer deadline.

Manchester City have reportedly ramped up their chase of the midfielder, and should the Argentine leave, Chelsea will want a replacement lined up. While Camara differs tactically from Fernandez, his physicality and ball-carrying would complement Moïses Caicedo’s playmaking.

With no European competition, Chelsea’s crowded engine room may preclude an additional signing unless Fernandez departs. Given their packed central areas entering the new campaign, the Blues may not need an additional midfielder on top of having Fernandez.

Should Liverpool sign Lamine Camara?

Liverpool may need a solid presence in their midfield heading into the final days of the window, especially after they agreed to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan. Ideally, a club of Liverpool’s stature would have to replace their departed star, although reports have suggested they view Trey Nyoni as the internal replacement option.

However, the game against Newcastle United on the opening weekend showcased how Liverpool need a solid midfield presence that allows the forwards to express their game. Camara could be a good choice given his physical capabilities and duelling qualities, as he could be an ideal replacement for Jones.

At the moment, the 22-year-old Senegalese midfielder is being offered to the Reds as well as Chelsea, as time will tell whether either of those clubs will act in the market. Camara’s departure hinges on AS Monaco receiving their €50 million asking price before the window closes.